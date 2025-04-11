If you control-drag the address bar to the right, such as to move to the other side of an icon, the triangle warning pops up and the end of the address bar even when the URL isn't too long. The triangle remains on all tabs until the window is resized.

Triangle warning:

Caution!

The entire domain name cannot be shown. Make sure you trust this website before submitting data.

Example:

Control-drag left to the other side of the home button.

Control-drag right to put it back to its previous position.