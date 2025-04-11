Move context menu search shortcuts to the right
It would look much tidier if the search shortcuts were on the right as others. It's sometimes even hard to read. And they are still on, even though 'Show Shortcuts in Menu ' in content settings is unchecked.
Pesala Ambassador
@908 F11 is a shortcut. F and D are access keys.
Access Keys are generated automatically, though they can be hardwired by editing the menu and adding an ampersand (&) before the desired access key. The Search Engine access keys are hard-wired to the engine’s position in the list. In the menu customisation dialog they are shown as [All search engines] or [All search engines](as Subfolder).