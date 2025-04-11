Open links from other applications in background
-
AndreasE23
With Firefox as standard browser, clicking on a link in a third party application (e.g. Mail, Newsreader, whatever) opens this link in Firefox in the background, while the focus stays on the current application. This allows me to continue my reading and reviewing the linked content later. With Vivaldi however, the focus annoyingly switches to the browser every time I click on a link, thus interrupting my reading experience. I have not yet found a way to change this behavior. Do I miss something? Or ist this not (yet) possible with Vivaldi? If not, are there any plans to implement this in the near future?