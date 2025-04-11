Favorite Folder for Bookmark
The add bookmark page is a little too small, and having to scroll to where you want to add the bookmark every time is tiresome.
Here is an idea that might help. It's just a mock-up
Pesala Ambassador
@razvanab By default, bookmarks are saved in the last folder that you used.
I know that. But if I want to save in a different folder, I need to scroll since it is not only me who uses this PC.
@razvanab The "\" key will collapse everything. Then you can just open the folders needed to place your bookmark.
Drove me nutty too till I was enlightened of the Backslash key...
@razvanab We also have a request for taller bookmark dialog
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/61081/make-bookmark-dialog-resizable
and a modification for it
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59727/add-bookmark-dropdown-updated-for-7-1?page=1
Pesala Ambassador
@razvanab I save new bookmarks via the Bookmark Bar menu. Right-click on the folder menu to add the active tab after the selected bookmark. I usually edit the bookmark title to shorten it after adding it.
@Pesala That's nice. This might do it for now. Thanks.
@razvanab Honestly it wouldn't be a problem if they didn't decide to auto expand every folder in the whole dang tree for that tiny, tiny window. Such a frustratingly poor UI/UX decision they never reverted.
@shaneb I am keeping my fingers crossed for them to find a better solution.