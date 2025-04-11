Solved Friday poll: Feeds
-
Happy Friday!
With people tiring of the algorithm-dictated news flow, following new content using feeds seems to be becoming more popular again. As you know, Vivaldi has a built-in feed reader and an easy way to add new feeds on any website that offers them.
Do you follow any feeds and if you do, how many? Let us know in the poll on vivaldi.net.
Got recommendations on cool feeds to follow? Share them below
PS! The next poll will be posted Friday after Easter.
-
This poll ran a little longer than usual and here are the results.
Turns out 42% of you don't follow any feeds.
22% are at the other end of the spectrum and follow at least 16 feeds.
20% have added 1-5 feeds to their feed reader. 13% follow 6-10 and just 2% follow 11-15 feeds.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jane-n I do not follow feeds with Vivaldi Feeds client.
Why? I use Feedbro extension which suits better for me.
-
Said:
I use Feedbro extension which suits better for me.
You are not the only one.
-
I have rss guard desktop app, allows feed update per minute sys tray for vivaldi update.
-
OT : wrt algorithm, vivaldi social is great
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I mostly read my feeds through StartMe, it has nice dashboards and RSS feed widgets with quite a bit of control how they show.
Also I can access it from anywhere, since my stupid workplace won't allow me to run Vivaldi...
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
If it were possible i would like to add the functionality of the Distill Web Monitor extension to receive notifications even from pages that do not provide feeds.
-
derDay Supporters
@Folgore101
did you also tried https://rss.diffbot.com ? would be nice to know, which one does a better job
-
I like the built-in RSS client, I use it.
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
I use it, but barely. I've neglected RSS (in general) for years. I need to make more use of it again.
But for Vivaldi, specifically, something that keeps me from using it is that closing the Mail/Feeds tab doesn't also close the side panel. So it's two clicks/gestures to get rid of the RSS interface when I'm done with it. (I know it's not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it's enough for me not to use it.)
-
fred8615 Supporters
I currently follow 81 feeds. I never had any until Vivaldi added the feed reader.
-
Said:
did you also tried https://rss.diffbot.com
Yes, thank you very much.
It worked well in 3 sites that do not have Feed and I could incorporate them in Feeder (Android).
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG I have also been using Feedbro for years with great pleasure, but this will no longer be possible with Vivaldi. Because it is no longer being developed for Manifest Version 3.
-
Be patient.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@barbudo2005 That's good to know. That's really very good news. I'm very pleased to hear it.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@barbudo2005 Ah, good to know.
Thanks for information
-
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@derDay I didn't know him, now i try it and tell you. Thank you.
@derDay I configured these sites for being tests, both in RSS and in Atom:
https://foldingathome.org/start-folding/
https://it.libreoffice.org/download/download/
https://anydesk.com/it/downloads/windows
The result is unfortunately negative, i keep getting notifications but no new versions have actually come out at any of the 3 sites.
The Distill Web Monitor extension, for my use, is more functional, the fact that i can select are a specific part of the page allows me to have more accurate notifications. Too bad, i hoped to remove an extension, i keep hoping for a similar implementation in Vivaldi Feed.
-
superiorclam
@jane-n I follow several system status services, blogs and company updates, nitter, reddit and youtube feeds.
-
derDay Supporters
@Folgore101
thanks for testing (and happy crunching )
-
This poll ran a little longer than usual and here are the results.
Turns out 42% of you don't follow any feeds.
22% are at the other end of the spectrum and follow at least 16 feeds.
20% have added 1-5 feeds to their feed reader. 13% follow 6-10 and just 2% follow 11-15 feeds.
-
Jjane.n marked this topic as a question
-
Jjane.n has marked this topic as solved