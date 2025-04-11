Happy Friday!

With people tiring of the algorithm-dictated news flow, following new content using feeds seems to be becoming more popular again. As you know, Vivaldi has a built-in feed reader and an easy way to add new feeds on any website that offers them.

Do you follow any feeds and if you do, how many? Let us know in the poll on vivaldi.net.

Got recommendations on cool feeds to follow? Share them below

PS! The next poll will be posted Friday after Easter.