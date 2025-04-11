create new group on start page?
lazymonkey2
Hello,
I have a strange issue on android:
when I start vivaldi I get a popup about creating a new group, with an "add new group" button.
the popup closes itself after one or two seconds, and I was never able to click the button.
after the popup closes I see the start page.
the popup shows itself only if I start vivaldi after removing it from tasks list.
Is there a way to not show this useless popup?
Thanks.
Looks like you've removed all bookmark folders from the Start Page (i.e. toggled off the "Use as Group" settings in the folder editor). When you do that, the prompt to create a new group remains.
You could create a new group and populate it with your favorite bookmarks. Or you could enable Top Sites in Settings > Start Page to see your most visited pages.
Alternatively, you could change the home page from Vivaldi's Start Page to a web page of your choice in Settings > General > Homepage.
@jane-n thanks for helping me.
I believe I already have two groups: in the first screenshot they're not visible but as soon as the annoying popup closes itself then I see the contents of first group (I have two groups "avvio" and "gruppo1" ).
The "Create a new Group?" prompt is shown when you swipe left from the last group or when you don't have any groups on the Start Page.
When you have bookmark groups on the Start Page, that view should not be shown when you open the app.
Do you think you'd be able to grab a screen recording, so we could see what's happening exactly?
Here is the screen recording:
https://jumpshare.com/v/OXuxX9PAwShtjGlogFeS
(please let me know if the video works)
Thanks for the screen recording. A dev agrees that this looks like a bug.
Please file a bug report on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ from the device the issue occurs on and let me know the bug number, so I could follow up.
Thanks in advance.
bug report is VAB-11102