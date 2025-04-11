Looks like you've removed all bookmark folders from the Start Page (i.e. toggled off the "Use as Group" settings in the folder editor). When you do that, the prompt to create a new group remains.

You could create a new group and populate it with your favorite bookmarks. Or you could enable Top Sites in Settings > Start Page to see your most visited pages.

Alternatively, you could change the home page from Vivaldi's Start Page to a web page of your choice in Settings > General > Homepage.