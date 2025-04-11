Settings not syncing to new computer
I've installed Vivaldi on a new computer running Ubuntu 24.04. Wanting everything to look and behave the same as on the old computer, I clicked on the button to sync all data. I'm logged in to my account, and I have my browser extensions in the top bar, and my added icons in the sidebar, so the browser recognises me, but everything else is empty: no bookmarks, no mail accounts, no appearance settings, no notes, nothing. Everywhere I try to get into something I have in Vivaldi, I'm prompted to add my first item. I've enabled e2e encryption and confirmed my choices. I've logged out and back in after every time I retry syncing everything. I've uninstalled Vivaldi and reinstalled it. After a week, nothing I do is working,
@frankp When had you synced your data on the old PC? In December the Vivaldi sync server has a dataloss.
If you had not synced the old PC after mi December 2024 then you get no synced data.
@frankp I checked my Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, running Vivaldi as a deb package, and it synced all data.
@DoctorG Is there a way to check if I'm doing something wrong? Would having Vivaldi installed as a snap make a difference?
DoctorGTesting
@frankp I see no difference between the Snap and Deb package in synnchronisation. Both synced on my Ubuntu 24 LTS.
I tried with 7.3.3635.9.
DoctorGTesting
@frankp Can you please
Restart Vivaldi
Open vivaldi://sync-internals
Tell if therefor "Type Info" is all green?
Mine is like this:
@frankp Vivaldi Syn is not a backup and it does not syn all data.
The best way for you would have been:
Copy folders from your daily backup on old PC
- $HOME/.config/vivaldi/
- $HOME/.local/share/keyrings/
to the new one.
Then you would have you data back.
@DoctorGTesting My sync-internals looks like your screenshot.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@frankp So it's green and State=Running for the Bookmarks, Notes etc? And you have a count of items in sync there?
Have you checked your Bookmarks/Notes manager if the items are actually there?
As for Mail, it's not in sync, nor is appearance settings.
Some settings are in sync, not all.
@DoctorG When I installed Vivaldi on an Android tablet, all the functions available on that platform worked like they did on the desktop computer. I didn't have to reset anything other than the display options specific to that size screen. All my bookmarks, notes, history, everything is right there, without having to do anything else after installing the app.
@Pathduck They're running and the count is 0. No, those folders are empty.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@frankp And on the old PC? Do you have a count of items there and sync is running?
Make sure your Sync settings are all green and gives a recent time for last sync. Mine looks like this, I only sync selected data:
Also make sure you're actually using the same account, some users make the mistake of using different accounts which obviously won't work.
Strange if the count is 0 - as even a default install has some bookmarks so you should at least see a dozen or so bookmarks in sync.
@Pathduck You're right, they're not all 0s.
Bookmarks 29 29 Running Preferences 36 36 Running Passwords 9 9 Running Autofill Profiles 0 0 Running Autofill 3 3 Running Autofill Wallet Credential 0 0 Running Autofill Wallet 0 0 Running Autofill Wallet Metadata 0 0 Running Autofill Wallet Offer 0 0 Running Autofill Wallet Usage 0 0 Running Themes 1 1 Running Extensions 13 13 Running Search Engines 8 8 Running Sessions 21 21 Running Apps 1 1 Running App settings 0 0 Running Extension settings 16 16 Running History Delete Directives 0 0 Running Dictionary 0 0 Running Device Info 6 6 Running Priority Preferences 0 0 Running Managed User Settings 0 0 Not Running Reading List 0 0 Running User Events 0 0 Not Running User Consents 0 0 Running Send Tab To Self 0 0 Running Security Events 0 0 Running Web Apps 0 0 Running Sharing Message 0 0 Running History 0 0 Running Contact Info 0 0 Not Running Saved Tab Group 0 0 Running WebAuthn Credentials 0 0 Running Incoming Password Sharing Invitations 0 0 Running Outgoing Password Sharing Invitations 0 0 Running Plus Address 0 0 Not Running Plus Address Setting 0 0 Not Running Notes 3 3 Running
I need to stop now to get some sleep.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@frankp OK so you have 29 bookmarks, 9 passwords and 3 notes in sync.
So why you're not seeing those in the browser itself is the big question.
And the Sync settings page?
@frankp said in Settings not syncing to new computer:
no mail accounts
This setting is not synced.
@Pathduck, @DoctorGTesting They're not my bookmarks. They're for shopping sites, travel, etc., which I've never used. The passwords are from logging in this week. My notes can't be re-entered. If I can't find them they're gone forever. Sync is enabled. Download and upload were successful. But after repeated attempts at syncing the two instances over the past week, I've now succeeded in breaking my old computer. I can't get into it at all. I can't try to find what the problem is there at the same time as I'm trying to get my only remaining desktop machine set up. I still have everything synced on my Android devices. I wonder if I can export my profile from there?
@DoctorGTesting,@Pathduck , After several more attempts to get the Vivaldi instance on my Android device synced to my new Linux laptop, it finally works! I got an account credentials verification sent to my recovery email, confirming my username. I made sure the tablet was open and Vivaldi sync was active. I uninstalled the Vivaldi app on the new laptop and reinstalled it. I opened the browser and skipped through the welcome pages until I came to a login button. I went to sync settings and chose to sync all data. I was immediately shown that downloads and uploads were synced. Now, on the homepage, clicking on the sidebar icons shows my entries from the other computers. I don't know what I did this time that was different. I thought this was what I did before. I guess that since the only other devices I have that are still working are mobiles, all my feed subscriptions are gone, but other than that everything seems to be working. Thank you for your replies.