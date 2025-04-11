TLS
Hi, newby here, trying to set up mail I see a msg " TLS failed to handshake" can someone please tell me how to set it up so I can get rid of the very annoying message.
Many thanks if you can assist,
billv50
@billv50 welcome to the forum!
What email provider is this?
Off the top of my head, I can think of three reasons:
the server uses StartTLS to authenticate, which Vivaldi does not support for IMAP
it's a proton mail account, which only works with the locally running proton bridge application
it's your Vivaldi account, where you first have to earn community reputation before it is activated, see
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
