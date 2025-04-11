Feature Request: Multi-column Bookmark Display
Hi Vivaldi Team,
I’m really enjoying the browser’s customization options, but I’d love to see an improvement for bookmark management. Currently, the bookmarks panel shows all folders and links in a single column, which can become very long and hard to navigate with many saved items.
Could you consider adding a multi-column display option for bookmarks (similar to browsers like Cent Browser or 360 Browser)? This would make it much easier to:
Scan long bookmark lists at a glance.
Reduce excessive scrolling in nested folders.
Improve overall organization and accessibility.
Many thanks for your work on this fantastic browser—I hope this feature can be implemented in a future update!
Pesala Ambassador
@pswxy1314 Please vote for the existing feature request: Multiple Columns for Bookmark Bar Dropdown Menu
