Hiding Tab Bar Workspaces button disables hotkey
-
Hi Vivaldi team, thank you for a great browser.
FR: Allow usage of hotkey when Workspaces button is hidden
When the Workspaces Tab Bar button is set to show, the hotkey I use to 'Show Workspace Menu' works.
When the Workspaces Tab Bar button is set to hidden, the hotkey I use to 'Show Workspace Menu' doesn't work.
Under both circumstances the hotkeys I use to jump directly to Workspace #1 through #9 work.
If the Workspaces button is added to the Address Bar, but the Tab Bar button is hidden the hotkey is still null
I do not need the button as I either hotkey Show Workspace List or teleport. I am feature requesting that when the Tab Bar button is hidden all assigned hotkeys work as expected.
Thank you!