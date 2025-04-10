Hi Vivaldi team, thank you for a great browser.

FR: Allow usage of hotkey when Workspaces button is hidden

When the Workspaces Tab Bar button is set to show, the hotkey I use to 'Show Workspace Menu' works.

When the Workspaces Tab Bar button is set to hidden, the hotkey I use to 'Show Workspace Menu' doesn't work.

Under both circumstances the hotkeys I use to jump directly to Workspace #1 through #9 work.

If the Workspaces button is added to the Address Bar, but the Tab Bar button is hidden the hotkey is still null

I do not need the button as I either hotkey Show Workspace List or teleport. I am feature requesting that when the Tab Bar button is hidden all assigned hotkeys work as expected.

Thank you!