Custom Webmail Address
Hedhanterz
I have an address for webmail like <username>@vivaldi.net. But for use I would like to rename it to [email protected] to use it as my main address as my username is a bit too frivolous.
Is that possible?
Or do I have to delete my account and create a new one?
@Hedhanterz said in Custom Webmail Address:
Is that possible?
No
Or do I have to delete my account and create a new one?
You could just create a new account - no need to delete this one.
Of course, you then have to gain "reputation" on each account before you could use the Vivaldi email address.
e.g. see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106928/vivaldi-email-account