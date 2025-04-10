Whole computer Slower than malasess
so I ran into something strange the other day. All of a sudden the whole computer became slower than dog slow. We're taking about the mouse cursor lagging behind, menu taking a minute and a general unresponsiveness. Rebooting the computer solved this until I started Vivaldi back up and it restored all my sessions. Closing down Vivaldi (which takes several minutes) would make the computer responsive again. According to my session backups I had 82 tabs open across two windows and several workspaces at the time. Closing down one of the windows also solved the issue. What can I do to help troubleshoot this? is the session backup useful for the dev team to try to reproduce this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@siggib
Hi, you can make a bug report, zip the folder Sessions in your profile and add it to the report.
I had an issue with less tabs and one window, Vivaldi use close to 100% of my CPU, Vivaldi and the system was lagging as hell.
The reason was one tab in an endless reload loop, I find it with open the Vivaldi taskmanager > Shift+Esc find the tab with high CPU and close it.
This takes some time because the system was so slow.