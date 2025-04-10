No Description for Tab Sync Icons
-
After Vivaldi's sync servers came back online after the crash a couple of months ago, I've noticed that when I click on the cloud icon to access my synced tabs the descriptions of my other devices are gone - only the icons are displayed. Unfortunately, this makes it very difficult to figure out which device the synced tabs are on. The other problem is that my tab stacks on the other devices no longer show the name of the stack - they just show as "Stack", so I have to select each and every one to see what's in those stacks. These two problems have made accessing my synced tabs quite frustrating - is there any way to get the descriptions back? Thanks.