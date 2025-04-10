AGENDA VIVALDI
-
Bonjour, je voudrais utiliser l'agenda VIVALDI à la fois sur mon ordinateur et sur mon iphone afin de n'avoir qu'un agenda à gérer. Je n'ai pas trouvé d'option sur VIVALDI sur mon iphone qui me le permette. Comment faut-il faire?
Merci par avance.
Cordialement.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@moijb Please, in English in international support forum or should moderator move to frech subforum?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@moijb English only in this section, please.
Vote for Calendar for Mobile.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Calendar