"downloading messages on hold" for long time
halberstadt
On booting the PC Win 10 and starting Vivaldi, Mail takes several minutes, frozen with this message:
"Downloading messages put on hold while indexing headers and flags."
Can I have that job done at other times?
How to fix this?
Pesala Ambassador
@halberstadt said in "downloading messages on hold" for long time:
Can I have that job done at other times?
Sure. Click the Mail icon on the Status Bar, and reindex the mail database any time you want to take a short break.
mib2berlin Soprano
@halberstadt
Hi, make sure you are up to date, there was a bug about slow mail startup.
[Mail] Startup can take a long time (VB-115589)
It was fixed in the second update of Vivaldi 7.3.
halberstadt
@Pesala Thank you! The image really helped, had no luck until I saw it. Now to see if it stops doing it every time mail starts.
Jerry