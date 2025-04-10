Add Password/4 Digit Pin to Sticky Notes for Privacy
GavinCollinsTryhard
Hi, would it be possible to add a password to widget sticky note for additional privacy? I am aware that sticky notes are saved as txt files however I am afraid of people seeing sticky notes through my computer screen. Can you please add this feature or suggest an alternative? I am aware of the workspaces and speed dial feature.
Also if a password is added to a sticky note is saved as an encrypted note that cannot be unlocked without the pin/password.
Thank you.