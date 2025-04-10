Having the same issue as others in this now archived post:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64086/moving-tabs-has-been-broken-for-me-for-some-time-now

Namely that if I try to move a tab to another position in the list it will frequently open a new window with that tab instead, even though I see the dotted lines indicating that it should be inserted at the new position. If I then drag the tab from the new window back to the original window it will get moved back but not at the correct position but instead at the end of the list. This has been an issue for a very long time now, as indicated by the previous reports.

I'm using Vivaldi on Linux, though I've no idea if that's relevant to the bug or not.