Tab drag re-ordering broken (several years now)
Having the same issue as others in this now archived post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64086/moving-tabs-has-been-broken-for-me-for-some-time-now
Namely that if I try to move a tab to another position in the list it will frequently open a new window with that tab instead, even though I see the dotted lines indicating that it should be inserted at the new position. If I then drag the tab from the new window back to the original window it will get moved back but not at the correct position but instead at the end of the list. This has been an issue for a very long time now, as indicated by the previous reports.
I'm using Vivaldi on Linux, though I've no idea if that's relevant to the bug or not.
@GBee
Hi, this is archived because it is not a bug.
Never move tab down in Vivaldi if you don't want a new window.
It is different in other browsers, there you can move a tab all around and then back to the tab bar.
To my knowledge all bug reports about was closed.
I make a quick test moving a few tabs vertical then leave and I don't get new windows, I am on Linux too.
I'm only moving it up/down because I'm using the VERTICAL tab bar layout ...
That's a bug?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@GBee I tried 7.3.3635.9 with vertical tab bar and drag down does not create new window.
Debian 12.10 KDE Plasma 5
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@GBee Which Desktop Environment and Linux distribution?
Please, create screen recording so we can see what you are doing.
Tested on system in my signature, but wasn't able to reproduce.
However.
It will create new tab when you start dragging tab, move cursor out of tab bar, and then move it back over tabbar, while still holding mouse button clicked, even if there are dots appeared that you are going to drop tab.
Aren't you by any chance moving cursor out of tab bar?
@mib2berlin said in Tab drag re-ordering broken (several years now):
It is not a bug
why is it not a bug, you didn't move out of the tab bar yet it happened. Needs to be reported imo.
mib2berlin Soprano
@npro
This I cant reproduce.
If I not leave the tab area I never get a new window.
Can you reproduce it?
@mib2berlin I reproduced it the way you described here:
@mib2berlin said in Tab drag re-ordering broken (several years now):
I tested again with vertical tabs and get a new window if I work fast, 1 of 8 movements or so.
I'll check again.
@mib2berlin said in Tab drag re-ordering broken (several years now):
I release the mouse out of the bar even I don't want.
@mib2berlin said in Tab drag re-ordering broken (several years now):
@mib2berlin said in Tab drag re-ordering broken (several years now):
I release the mouse out of the bar even I don't want.~~
I don't understand what you mean by that can you write it better?
In a vanilla profile if I move the stack up&down fast, I get this with an additional on the top-left side of that stack (which isn't captured with the screenshot), meaning probably that using XWayland the stack/tab can't be moved in a New Window, while as true Wayland it can, and that's the part OP missed to mention. I'll disable tab stacks and post another screenshot too. ok this is with tab stacks disabled:
/edit: not a bug as proven
/edit: images and whatnot put together
Ah ok I forgot to include the mouse pointer in those screentakes so another one is:
@npro
I am sorry, was bad English.
We need more information from the OP, stacks involved, X or Wayland, distro.
What I meant was, if I move my mouse only vertical in a vertical tab bar I never get a new window.
I don't get this sign in my tests.
I don't want to spend more time in this.
@mib2berlin said in Tab drag re-ordering broken (several years now):
I don't want to spend more time in this.
Me neither, but what you said about moving a tab up&down fast messes it up anyway, but it is hard to reproduce 100% so I'm out definitely.
@npro here's a recorded gif:
@npro LOL I think I know what it really is now that I have observed that gif It doesn't have to do with fast movement and whatnot but simply that if you pass "the vertical middle" of that column with the mouse pointer the tab "unsticks" and goes "out of the window" as it would go if you had horizontal tabs and you would move it up or down from the address bar, so it naturally wants to open in a new window.
verdict: no bug
@enc0re No, I'm not moving it out of the tab bar, well not exactly but this got me experimenting and it seems this issue occurs when I'm trying to move the tab beyond the visible area of a scrolling tab area.
i.e. I have move tabs open than can be displayed so the tab bar has a scrollbar, if I try to move say the last tab to the 'top' of the list of tabs then the issue occurs - perhaps because the only way to get the list to scroll when 'dragging' a tab is to move above the uppermost visible tab and therefore outside of the tab bar?
I will create a screen recording if still required, but I might not find time for that until tomorrow at the earliest.