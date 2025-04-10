Unsolved Label Touchups - Check Boxes in Drop Down Menu
@gmg Wanted to thank you for all the effort on this feature. The refinements are extremely helpful.
I have some further thoughts on this:
#1 Setting Label Order in Settings is extremely awkward because of space limitations. Permitting entry area expansion would be VERY helpful
#2 Adding Search Label feature in selection menus (both via context menu & with "L" command might replace a lot of un-necessary scrolling
#3 Adding first letter jump feature to Label dropdown via "L" keystroke
#4 Add TOP/BOTTOM commands in both Label lists
Thank you.