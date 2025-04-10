Recently I have been receiving randomly selected ‘unread’ posts
Recently, I have started to see posts - apparently selected at random - as "Unread". In most cases, there is no reference to my posts, so it is usually completely uninteresting posts that are unintentionally demanding my attention through this display (count of unread posts).
How can I turn this off?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Dancer18 Hi, the Unread view lists new posts in topics/categories you've set to Watching.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/dancer18/watched
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/dancer18/categories
From what I can tell, the "What made you decide" topic is in the "Let's talk about Vivaldi!" category you're watching, that's why it appears in Unread.
@Pathduck Thank you. So something is strange.
1. I didn't get a notification of your reply although it is set as "watched".Update: The notification has now arrived. Maybe there is a delay in the mail delivery.
- I found several categories in https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/dancer18/categories that I seem to be watching, although I don't remember ever setting this (in ex.: Malaysian subforum!). It seems to me that these "watched" settings have sort of crept in recently, because until recently I got 0 notifications about them.
Could it be that there is some kind of instability in the forum settings?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I rare cases such happend to me some weeks ago.
Seems hick-up of NodeBB forum software.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG I don't see anything strange.
Yours is set to only Email:
New categories will have a default watch state:
If email notifications fail that would need to be looked at by the admins, as it might indicate email bounces or blocks.
Email also is as we all know, not instant.
jacoboliverleo Banned
@jacoboliverleo Yes, with the help of the links from @Pathduck I cleaned up first. There were quite a few "Watched" flags that I certainly didn't activate myself. Let's see if anything has changed as a result.