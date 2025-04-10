I think it's a very good idea to donate to Vivaldi to "support the fight for a better web and make Vivaldi more powerful, more personal and more private".

I think it would be even better if this could also be done with cash, in a letter, as is possible with "Mullvad" from Gothenburg, Sweden.

The only 'VPN' where this is possible.

https://mullvad.net/de/about

Of course, this is a little more administrative work for Vivaldi, but it also means that the full amount remains only for Vivaldi and I think even more people would donate to Vivaldi this way.

'Mullvad': "Can I really pay cash?

You betcha! Remain completely anonymous. Put your money and your payment token (which is randomly generated on our website) in an envelope and send it to us. We accept the following currencies: EUR, USD, GBP, SEK, NOK, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD."

"The majority of software that we use and even develop ourselves is open source."

I think this would also go well with Vivaldi.



Perhaps it is worth considering.