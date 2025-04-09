Enable Background Mode

If the "Enable background mode" option is available, we wouldn't need to relaunch Vivaldi every time. There should be a setting for this in the preferences.

Scenario:

This option can be useful in situations where Vivaldi needs to remain running in the background. Currently, when we click the close button, Vivaldi shuts down completely. However, in some cases, we may want Vivaldi to continue running in the background, ready to be used.

Remote Logout for Logged-in Profile

There should also be an option to remotely log out of a profile that is currently signed in. When using this option, the user can be prompted with additional actions such as:

-Delete bookmarks

-Sign out only

-Clear browsing history

-Remove download records

Scenario:

I logged into Vivaldi on a computer in a different city. Now I’m no longer in that city, and I don’t have access to that device. However, my account is still signed in on that machine, and I have no way to log out remotely.

Hardware Acceleration

I'm not sure if a hardware acceleration option exists, but currently there is no visible setting for it in the preferences menu.