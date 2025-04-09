Option to always keep the address bar and navigation bar visible
-
Implement an option to always keep the address bar and navigation bar visible, even if we scroll up and down the page.
-
@rikroses
Hi, such a setting exist, check Settings > Appearance & Themes > Show Toolbars while scrolling.
Do you meant this?
-
@mib2berlin thanks!
-
@mib2berlin What about sharing a mobile tab to Vivaldi desktop? Do you know if this option has been implemented?
-
@rikroses
Yes, use Share and then at the bottom Send To, you have to scroll a bit to the right.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin It doesn't work... But thank you anyway
-
@rikroses
Hm, I tested this.
After Send to you can see all synced devices:
And if you send you can see the tab in the cloud icon right top: