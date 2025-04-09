When I exchanged Opera for Vivaldi years ago I set up my Speed Dial, including some folders.

Now I am having trouble with creating SD folders. When I right click on my SD background I get the prompt to add a bookmark to SD. The window that pops up includes two boxes called ADD and NEW FOLDER.

If I click on FOLDER I get a new folder that does not allow me to drag in existing SD bookmarks.

Please show me how to add usable folders to SD.

Also, how do I get rid of the SD feature Search Yahoo! ?