Folders for Speed Dial
-
When I exchanged Opera for Vivaldi years ago I set up my Speed Dial, including some folders.
Now I am having trouble with creating SD folders. When I right click on my SD background I get the prompt to add a bookmark to SD. The window that pops up includes two boxes called ADD and NEW FOLDER.
If I click on FOLDER I get a new folder that does not allow me to drag in existing SD bookmarks.
Please show me how to add usable folders to SD.
Also, how do I get rid of the SD feature Search Yahoo! ?
-
@BartinVA If you can’t make it happen with speed dials on the startpage, simply use the bookmarks panel. Your speed dial is nothing but a folder in your bookmarks. Create folders there and drag bookmarks into them. The startpage search can be removed in settings.
-
@luetage Thank you.
If I right click on a bookmark entry, which of the many options can I use to transfer it to a folder?
Bart
-
@BartinVA You should be able to drag & drop it. If not, use cut and then paste in destination folder.
-
BoozeOperator
@luetage said in Folders for Speed Dial:
@BartinVA You should be able to drag & drop it. If not, use cut and then paste in destination folder.
Cut & Paste is the only option for me, but Drag & Drop should be implemented.
Is this enough as Feature Request or do I have to start a new discussion?
-
@BoozeOperator It should already work. If it doesn’t, it’s a bug. Check whether it works on a fresh profile.
-
BoozeOperator
@luetage Okay, I will verify this.