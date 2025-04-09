Hello my fellow Vivaldi-Friends,

as usual, sorry if anybody already looked for this issue, but I couldn't find (FFS!) any solution on the net:

When I type something in the searchfield, pressing Cursor-Down brought me up the drop-down of my search-engines of choices in the past.

Since some months/releases this cannot be done anymore, these "suggestions" nobody asked for always appear?

Can you please give me some advice how to solve this and bring back the normal functionality?

Eternally thankful yours,