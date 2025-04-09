Unsolved Unable to install 'vivaldi*.deb due to the lack of installation space
Hello everybody! I'm stuck with Vivaldi installation onto Debian/Trixie. My partitions are divided in between three main partitions on HDD - '/home' and SDD - both '/' and '/opt'. Last one contains 500 MB only and is busy by 110 MB with some VPN package. This is what I've got during installation attempt:
:~$ sudo apt install ./Downloads/vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.71-1_amd64.deb [sudo] password for nikobit: Note, selecting 'vivaldi-stable' instead of './Downloads/vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.71-1_amd64.deb' Installing: vivaldi-stable Summary: Upgrading: 0, Installing: 1, Removing: 0, Not Upgrading: 25 Download size: 0 B / 125 MB Space needed: 424 MB / 77,2 GB available Get:1 /home/nikobit/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.71-1_amd64.deb vivaldi-stable amd64 7.2.3621.71-1 [125 MB] Retrieving bug reports... Done Parsing Found/Fixed information... Done (Reading database ... 328743 files and directories currently installed.) Preparing to unpack .../vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.71-1_amd64.deb ... Unpacking vivaldi-stable (7.2.3621.71-1) ... dpkg: error processing archive /home/nikobit/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.71-1_amd64.deb (--unpack): cannot copy extracted data for './opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin' to '/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin.dpkg-new': failed to write (No space left on device) Errors were encountered while processing: /home/nikobit/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.71-1_amd64.deb Notice: Download is performed unsandboxed as root as file '/home/nikobit/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_7.2.3621.71-1_amd64.deb' couldn't be accessed by user '_apt'. - pkgAcquire::Run (13: Permission denied) Error: Sub-process /usr/bin/dpkg returned an error code (1)
Is there a way to create some link from '/home/.local/vivaldi' directory to avoid such space overflow?
@nikobit Hi, well I can think of basically two options; you could use the script installer instead, https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-snapshots-on-non-deb-rpm-distros/ where you can specify with
-dyour desired directory (default is using
/usr) and with
-fthe stable version, knowing though that you ''ll have to keep updating it yourself as it is mentioned in that link
To upgrade to newer builds in the future, simply re-run your local copy of the installer script whenever a new snapshot blog post comes out. You can subscribe to the Vivaldi Snapshots RSS feed to be notified of this.
(which you might not want),
or you could create a new directory in one of the other two partitions of yours (depending on who will be using it and/or speed -I assume you mean "SSD"-) , use a bind mount to
/opt/vivaldiand add it to
/etc/fstab. This way your updates would work as usual.
man mount(bind section)
man fstab
@npro I had experienced troubles starting from key verification of the snapshot Linux installer script. There are couple of files 'install-vivaldi.sh.asc' and 'linux_signing_key.pub' but not able to complete verification for them. What am I missing here?
$ gpgv --keyring ./install-vivaldi.sh.asc ./install-vivaldi.sh gpgv: no valid OpenPGP data found. gpgv: the signature could not be verified. Please remember that the signature file (.sig or .asc) should be the first file given on the command line.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
gpg --verify install-vivaldi.sh.asc
@DoctorG - no success:
$ gpg --verify install-vivaldi.sh.asc gpg: assuming signed data in 'install-vivaldi.sh' gpg: Signature made Ср 20 сен 2023 14:31:52 MSK gpg: using RSA key DF44CF0E19309195C1069AFE62993C724218647E gpg: Can't check signature: No public key
@nikobit did you import the .pub key? Anyway, personally I'd do the 2nd option, (and symlinking Vivaldi's config and cache directories to be on the faster SSD) it isn't that difficult, but if you need any help/instructions nonetheless just ping
@npro Hm-m-m, I did :
$ cat linux_signing_key.pub >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys
but got very same result as one above.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@nikobit Oh, the signature from Vivaldi linux team is very old. and i can not find key with Id DF44CF0E19309195C1069AFE62993C724218647E.
I try to ask internally tomorrow.