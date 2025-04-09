@nikobit Hi, well I can think of basically two options; you could use the script installer instead, https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-snapshots-on-non-deb-rpm-distros/ where you can specify with -d your desired directory (default is using /usr ) and with -f the stable version, knowing though that you ''ll have to keep updating it yourself as it is mentioned in that link

To upgrade to newer builds in the future, simply re-run your local copy of the installer script whenever a new snapshot blog post comes out. You can subscribe to the Vivaldi Snapshots RSS feed to be notified of this.

(which you might not want),

or you could create a new directory in one of the other two partitions of yours (depending on who will be using it and/or speed -I assume you mean "SSD"-) , use a bind mount to /opt/vivaldi and add it to /etc/fstab . This way your updates would work as usual.