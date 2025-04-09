Just updated to Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 internet banking access denied
I just tried checking my bank account, and got Access Denied from the bank. I have always used Vivaldi to do this. I could log in from my phone just fine, so I tried a different web browser and was able to log in. What changed, and how can I fix it?
Using Linux Mint 21.3.
@Wyldekey Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
So, I realized I had not quit and then restarted the browser again, so I did that. Now I am able to login to the banking website! I also notice that youtube now works again with the adblockers enabled. Thanks!
@Wyldekey said in Just updated to Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 internet banking access denied:
Oh, Good
Thanks!
You are welcome.
@Wyldekey But the blue circular-arrows button on top-right address bar showed up, telling that you need restart?