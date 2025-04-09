Setting up Vivaldi mail with gmail account
I have just installed Vivaldi 7.3 for Windows under W10Pro. I am trying to install a gmail account using pop3 but it keeps rejecting my input saying it is invalid password - but it is not.. The only other possible cause I can see is that in the incoming section it does not allow me to select which version of security I am using - it is fixed as SSL/TLS.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Woody19 GMail uses now oAuth as authentication, not a extra password.
Thanks, I was aware of that but I have loaded Vivaldi 7.3 which I would have assumed would by now be compliant withe Google rules. Am I wrong?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Woody19 Do you use oAuth?
Check settings → Mail → account → Servers
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Woody19 OAuth is incompatible with POP3, it only works under IMAP.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@edwardp Oh, i did not know. Again i learned something.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@DoctorG I don't know of any e-mail service that uses OAuth under POP3, only IMAP.
yojimbo274064400
Vivaldi does not provide OAuth for POP3; other clients may do, for example Thunderbird.