Scrollbars on StartPage widgets stopped working
Previously, before recent update to Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) I could scroll up and down in widgets on StartPage with no issues. Now the scrollbars on the widgets do not work. I have 3 widgets on StartPage with scrollbars and none now work. They are all frozen where you can't see the info you desire. Thus, I don't suspect the individual website feeds since they all stopped working.
I will try to revert back one version update to see if problem clears and report back here.
Anyone else see this happening.
thanks, tom kosvic
@tckosvic I testes 7.3.3635.9 Win 11 23H2 Dashboard and all is ok with scrollbars.
Which widgets are this?
I went back to vivaldi, 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) and the scrollbars now work again.
I am on linux not windows. I am posting in vivaldi:linux forum
@tckosvic said in Scrollbars on StartPage widgets stopped working:
Not advised byVivaldi team: Downgrade of profile breaks profile data and causes unforeseen infixable issues.
@tckosvic Same, no issue, tested on Debian 12 KDE and Ubuntu 24 GNOME.
You did not say what version of vivaldi you are using in linux
@tckosvic The 7.3 Stable version from a few hours ago.
Well, widget scrollbars on startpage do not work for me using 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) but do work now on 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
My system info:
./oooooo/- ------------- `:oooooooooooo:. OS: openSUSE Leap 15.6 x86_64 -+oooooooooooooooo+-` Host: ASUS MB ./oooooooooooooooooooooo/- Kernel: 6.4.0-150600.23.42-default :oooooooooooooooooooooooooo: Uptime: 14 hours, 39 mins ` `-+oooooooooooooooooooo/- ` Packages: 7489 (rpm) `:oo/- .:ooooooooooooooo+:` `-+oo/. Shell: bash 4.4.23 `/oooooo:. -/oooooooooo/. ./oooooo/. Display (DELL U2419HX): 1920x1080 @ 60Hz `:+ooooo+-` `:+oooo+- `:oooooo+:` DE: Mate 1.26.1 .:oooooo/. .::` -+oooooo/. WM: Marco (X11) -/oooooo:. ./oooooo+- WM Theme: TraditionalOk `:+ooooo+-:+oooooo:` Theme: TraditionalOk [GTK2/3/4] ./oooooooooo/. Icons: mate [GTK2/3/4] -/oooo+:` Font: Sans (10pt) [GTK2/3/4] `:/. Cursor: mate-black (24px) Terminal: konsole 23.8.5 Terminal Font: JetBrains Mono (12pt) CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-5820K (12) @ 3.6 GHz GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Memory: 3.74 GiB / 31.26 GiB (12%) Disk (/): 45.06 GiB / 97.44 GiB (46%) - ext4 Disk (/home): 668.81 GiB / 2.54 TiB (26%) - ext4 Disk (/run/media/tom/WD_Book_Linux): 506.84 GiB / 2.81 TiB (18%) - ext4 [External] Disk (/run/media/tom/WD_Book_Windows): 104.23 GiB / 800.00 GiB (13%) - fuseblk [External] Locale: en_US.UTF-8 ████████████████████████ ████████████████████████ (base) tom@mydesktop: ~ $
@tckosvic Sorry, lacking of OpenSuSE knowledge i can not help.
But that freeze looks like a weird interaction of GPU and Vivaldi.
- Have you something added in startup command line or internal page vivaldi:flags?
- What happens if you start in shell
vivaldi --disable-gpu &
Still a freeze in Daskboard?
-
@DoctorG said in Scrollbars on StartPage widgets stopped working:
-
- try without extensions
vivaldi --disable-extensions &
- try in fresh test profile to check if your profile is broken
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/TESTVIVTEST &
-
wiktionary and cnn money widget scrollbars stopped working with Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel).
I am running 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) now where they work. I don't have time to go up to 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) to test the suggested command line start.
Perhaps, tonight I can give it a try.
Interesting that I seem to be only one seeing scrollbars stopping to work.
thanks, tom kosvic