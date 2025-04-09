Previously, before recent update to Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) I could scroll up and down in widgets on StartPage with no issues. Now the scrollbars on the widgets do not work. I have 3 widgets on StartPage with scrollbars and none now work. They are all frozen where you can't see the info you desire. Thus, I don't suspect the individual website feeds since they all stopped working.

I will try to revert back one version update to see if problem clears and report back here.

Anyone else see this happening.

thanks, tom kosvic