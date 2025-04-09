Minor update(4) for Vivaldi Android Browser 7.2
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update temporary disable sync warnings for the upcoming scheduled sync server maintenance.
mossman Ambassador
Am I the only one who'd like to know more about this sync server maintenance? Must be / have been quite heavy if you're making a special update especially for it!
@mossman we wanna too, but we know they'll tell us when it's fully decided.
mossman Ambassador
It's been mentioned again in https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107565/selection-of-fixes-vivaldi-android-browser-snapshot-3661-4 and worded slightly differently. I notice the iOS stable update has the same change: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107424/minor-update-2-for-vivaldi-ios-browser-7-2
Maybe this is to prevent constant messages every time there's server maintenance - not that these are special updates for a specific maintenance window coming up.