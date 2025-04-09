multiple mail account will be merge by one inbox
-
Hi
Its possible to switch seperate Inbox and sub mail folder of each account, by using more as one mail account ?
i can add multiple mail account, but not show of each inbox mail account. it will be merge.
thx for any hints
-
@3aPKs3l9 Check further down in the panel under "all accounts"
You t change the order of the categories in the settings
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
@WildEnte said in multiple mail account will be merge by one inbox:
panel under "all accounts"
Where should be found ?
i switched from german to english, but i dont see the categorie
-
@WildEnte
Im sorry. I got it.
i have to scroll complete full down and see Accounts