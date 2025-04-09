I wonder: Can anybody from non-EU countries check, if the move to allow other browser engines is just implemented in the European market like the external AppStores? Or is it a global thing?

I already wondered, why even Google or Firefox didn't port their engines to iOS. Basically, the fundamental parts of the system are very similar to macOS and since Apple Silicon the engines both have ARM-versions available as well. So beside packing the engine files to the App making it larger, the port itself should not be the biggest problem.

But could it be that nobody did it yet because you had to create two apps, basically? One for the international market with the WebKit engine and one for EU market with Blink, Gecko and so on? Would make maintaining the Apps a nightmare and THAT would be the real time consumer then.