Whenever we enter fullscreen on a video, a box pops up for a set amount seconds, containing the text "Press Escape key to exit fullscreen." and covering a part of the video.

Up until recently, Vivaldi featured a setting that allowed us to disable this reminder. Sadly, this option appears to be gone now, perhaps since Vivaldi 7.2.

This is a major annoyance as I frequently toggle fullscreen and can't have the video covered by this pointless message each and every time.

I hope this option can be brought back.