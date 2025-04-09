Bring back control over Fullscreen reminder
-
Whenever we enter fullscreen on a video, a box pops up for a set amount seconds, containing the text "Press Escape key to exit fullscreen." and covering a part of the video.
Up until recently, Vivaldi featured a setting that allowed us to disable this reminder. Sadly, this option appears to be gone now, perhaps since Vivaldi 7.2.
This is a major annoyance as I frequently toggle fullscreen and can't have the video covered by this pointless message each and every time.
I hope this option can be brought back.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Holly It was a decision by Chrome. You can hide it with some custom CSS.
/*Hide Info Overlay Bubble*/ .overlayinfobubble {display: none;}
-
@Pesala ah I've figured as much, Vivaldi team wouldn't do something so silly.
thank you for the workaround!
-
@Pesala Super simple, super worthy - thank you!
-
In Chrome, the prompt appears briefly and then disappears, so how can this be inherited from Chrome? It needs to be fixed so that the prompt is not on the screen constantly. And yes, the Vivaldi team WOULD do something so silly. I would use Vivaldi 100% of the time if it were well designed, but I end up using it only about 60% of the time.
As for custom CSS, I don't know how to do them in Vivaldi. Can someone give me clearer directions on that?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@CalebM See Modding Vivaldi for detailed instructions.
Once you have set things up, it is simple to add or edit CSS modifications. I prefer to keep all of mine together in one Custom.css file.
-
@Pesala -- You would need to tell me how to write a .css file and where to store it -- in the same folder that has the executable file?
Right now I have to turn off my computer. I'll be back later.
-
@CalebM said in Bring back control over Fullscreen reminder:
how to write a .css file
You can open Notepad, and then save the file having the .css extension. Also, make sure you have the "File name extensions" option checked in File Explorer to make sure that the file ends with .css.
@CalebM said in Bring back control over Fullscreen reminder:
and where to store it -- in the same folder that has the executable file?
It can be any folder, not mandatorily the folder where Vivaldi is installed, but generally it's okay to choose a more "hidden" location so the chances to delete it by accident are low.