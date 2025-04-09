calender display vs. events view
If the description of an event is somewhat longer and the event only lasts a short time (one hour or less), Viviali Calender stretches the hourly grid in the calendar display for this period. This makes the date appear longer in comparison with others.
At least in the weekly display and with the minimalistic event view, I would like the hourly grid to be displayed uniformly, the date lengths to be comparable and the missing description to be displayed only when the mouse points to the event or it is clicked.
Is there a setting for this that I haven't found yet?
eggert Vivaldi Team
@stereiss This is not configurable for now. It has been for quite some time on our list of things to do to make a more traditional fixed size view but it has not been done yet.