If the description of an event is somewhat longer and the event only lasts a short time (one hour or less), Viviali Calender stretches the hourly grid in the calendar display for this period. This makes the date appear longer in comparison with others.

At least in the weekly display and with the minimalistic event view, I would like the hourly grid to be displayed uniformly, the date lengths to be comparable and the missing description to be displayed only when the mouse points to the event or it is clicked.

Is there a setting for this that I haven't found yet?