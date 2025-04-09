[duplicate] Uploading a Profile Picture fails with error
Hi,
I'm trying to configure a profile picture for use in the forums (and with my vivaldi profile).
I can get to my account, click the placeholder image to change the pic, choose a pic and crop it, then when I press [Done] I get an "Upload Failed" error.
I've tried on:
- desktop vivaldi on linux
- mobile vivaldi on android
- mobile firefox on android
- desktop librewolf on linux
(I haven't been able to successfully login to my vivaldi account on chrome/linux!)
I've tried on different networks, including:
- corporate gigabit fibre
- starlink
- home fibre
I get the same error everywhere:
@TbGbe Thanks! Apologies I did try searching a bunch of related terms but did not see that thread
ZZalex108 locked this topic