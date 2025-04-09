Hi,

I'm trying to configure a profile picture for use in the forums (and with my vivaldi profile).

I can get to my account, click the placeholder image to change the pic, choose a pic and crop it, then when I press [Done] I get an "Upload Failed" error.

I've tried on:

desktop vivaldi on linux

mobile vivaldi on android

mobile firefox on android

desktop librewolf on linux

(I haven't been able to successfully login to my vivaldi account on chrome/linux!)

I've tried on different networks, including:

corporate gigabit fibre

starlink

home fibre

I get the same error everywhere:

