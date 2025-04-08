Hi all,

Investigating vivaldi as a daily driver, and I've encountered a number of issues with discord (which is basically my last hurdle to taking it up):

Details:

OS: Ubuntu 22.04

Vivaldi: stable 7.3.3635.7-1

Issue 1: discord QR code for login fails to render

Go to discord.com, click login

The dialog shows a username/password input, and should show a QR code you can scan to login.

This just shows a loading animation that never actually finishes:



Issue 2: the discord app doesn't load after login

Login using a username/password, and the window should show all the discord servers/friends etc.

Instead it just keeps showing a loading dialog:



Does anyone have a similar experience? Is there some setting causing it to fail?

I've not had any issues in other chrome based browsers -

Thanks for any assistance