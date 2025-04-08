Discord problems: Won't show QR code for login, won't show app after manual login - just keeps spinning
Hi all,
Investigating vivaldi as a daily driver, and I've encountered a number of issues with discord (which is basically my last hurdle to taking it up):
Details:
OS: Ubuntu 22.04
Vivaldi: stable 7.3.3635.7-1
Issue 1: discord QR code for login fails to render
Go to discord.com, click login
The dialog shows a username/password input, and should show a QR code you can scan to login.
This just shows a loading animation that never actually finishes:
Issue 2: the discord app doesn't load after login
Login using a username/password, and the window should show all the discord servers/friends etc.
Instead it just keeps showing a loading dialog:
Does anyone have a similar experience? Is there some setting causing it to fail?
I've not had any issues in other chrome based browsers -
Thanks for any assistance
Shows for me!
Have you got Ad-blocker active (either extension or Vivaldi's)?
Good to know - yes, I had some blocking enabled but I've added discord.com as an exception (no blocking).
It's still failing, which might have something to do with being behind a proxy? Will continue to investigate -
Thanks for the response
@cleary Just to be clear, I don't have a login there so I could only check that QR code appeared.
greybeard Ambassador
I have found the App does not work and always use the Vivaldi browser (Linux, Win10, iOS for iPad).
Use the following:
Bookmark it, put it on your Speed Dial, whatever fits your worklow best.