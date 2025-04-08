Search URL string works but will not save "?q=%s"
-
Vivaldi Settings > Search > Search Engine Editor > DuckDuckGo > URL = https://html.duckduckgo.com/html/?q=%s
I can enter this and it works until I close the browser. When I re-open Vivaldi I am not able to search from the address bar. I look at the settings it dropped the "=%s"
Is this a known bug or am I missing a step to save this setting correctly?
-
@NoBacksies Why have you put "html" at the front?
Try https://duckduckgo.com/html/?q=%s
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@NoBacksies editing the URL for DuckDuckGo search
https://html.duckduckgo.com/html/?q=%s
and it works.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TbGbe said in Search URL string works but will not save "?q=%s":
Why have you put "html" at the front?
because that is a reduced HTML page of DuckDuckGo, for less clutter and older browsers.
-
@DoctorG I'm learning every day
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@TbGbe Good
-
yojimbo274064400
@NoBacksies said in Search URL string works but will not save "?q=%s":
Vivaldi Settings > Search > Search Engine Editor > DuckDuckGo > URL = https://html.duckduckgo.com/html/?q=%s
I can enter this and it works until I close the browser. When I re-open Vivaldi I am not able to search from the address bar. I look at the settings it dropped the "=%s"
Is this a known bug or am I missing a step to save this setting correctly?
Could not reproduce. Does the issue persist when using a new profile?
FYI to test created DuckDuckGo HTML shown below; highlighted parameter persists after restart.
-
@yojimbo274064400 I'm guessing they're using Sync and its pulling in a different setting from another device
-
@NoBacksies
Your address does also work but it does not resolve the issue. The parameter "?q=%s" is still lost when I close the browser and then I cannot search from the address bar.
-
@DoctorG
I have tried this address and it has the same issue as before.
Have you confirmed that you can search from the address bar after you close the browser and open it again with this setting? This does not work for me.
-
@yojimbo274064400
Interesting. I am not using any profile, as far as I know. (I am not interested in the features they offer and would probably try to kill them if I saw them...)
Are you saying a browser profile may be related to my issue here?
Do you have a suggestion I can test?
-
@NoBacksies said in Search URL string works but will not save "?q=%s":
Is this a known bug or am I missing a step to save this setting correctly?
var1
var2
-
yojimbo274064400
@NoBacksies said in Search URL string works but will not save "?q=%s":
@yojimbo274064400
Interesting. I am not using any profile, as far as I know. (I am not interested in the features they offer and would probably try to kill them if I saw them...)
Are you saying a browser profile may be related to my issue here?
Do you have a suggestion I can test?