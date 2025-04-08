Show first domain url in address bar suggestions
Lucky80000000000
Vivaldi ( and I guess all Chromium based browser ) prefer to show bookmarks and history/typed urls in address bar as search suggestions. But the autocompletition usually leads and make you land on a route of the domain. Take as example:
. You visit / type google.com/search
. The url is stored
. You search for google.com in address bar
. Adress bar autocompletition / suggestions makes you land in google.com/search
I know suggestions can be disabled but that's not ideal. Also, in previous versions of chromium, you could set some flags to tweak a bit that behaviour not sure if that works on Vivaldi very well.
The request is to find a way to always prefer to show domain in address bar suggestions as you type. Like:
google.com/ <---- first suggestion to show up and autocomplete
google.com/search