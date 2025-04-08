Vivaldi ( and I guess all Chromium based browser ) prefer to show bookmarks and history/typed urls in address bar as search suggestions. But the autocompletition usually leads and make you land on a route of the domain. Take as example:

. You visit / type google.com/search

. The url is stored

. You search for google.com in address bar

. Adress bar autocompletition / suggestions makes you land in google.com/search

I know suggestions can be disabled but that's not ideal. Also, in previous versions of chromium, you could set some flags to tweak a bit that behaviour not sure if that works on Vivaldi very well.

The request is to find a way to always prefer to show domain in address bar suggestions as you type. Like:

google.com/ <---- first suggestion to show up and autocomplete

google.com/search