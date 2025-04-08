Not Working Download blob using "a" tag
Work in chrome and firefox but not working in vivaldi
jsonData = JSON.stringify(items); const blob = new Blob([jsonData], { type: "text/json" }); const a = document.createElement("a"); a.download = "test.json"; a.href = window.URL.createObjectURL(blob); a.click();
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64 бита) Версия e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6 ОС Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.5608) JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Командная строка "C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=WebRtcHideLocalIpsWithMdns --flag-switches-end Путь исполняемого файла C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Путь к профилю C:\Users\Dinaco\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
@wd1 I tested in console of Developer Tools .
This works:
items = [ 1, 2 ]; jsonData = JSON.stringify(items); const blob = new Blob([jsonData], { type: "text/json" }); const a = document.createElement("a"); a.download = "test.json"; a.href = window.URL.createObjectURL(blob); a.click();
Download is triggered and shows Download Save As… dialog.
@DoctorG I'm completely sick of saying that this should be in the extension and not just on the page
Bad, but there was no information shared by you!
Without your extension code and a description how to test, i can not help to fix your programming or check if it is Vivaldi bug.
I am tired to tell users, i can not use a magic crystal globe to know what they want.
@DoctorG any idea how to fix this?
This extension code for Options page works and saves a blob in download dialog when Options of extension is opened:
var saveBlobAsFile = function (fileName, fileContents) { if (typeof Blob != "undefined") { // using Blob var textFileAsBlob = new Blob([fileContents], { type: "text/plain", }); var url; var downloadLink = document.createElement("a"); downloadLink.download = fileName; if (window.webkitURL != null) { url = window.webkitURL.createObjectURL(textFileAsBlob); downloadLink.href = url; console.log(downloadLink.href); } else { url = window.URL.createObjectURL(textFileAsBlob); downloadLink.href = url; downloadLink.onclick = document.body.removeChild(event.target); downloadLink.style.display = "none"; document.body.appendChild(downloadLink); } downloadLink.click(); window.URL.revokeObjectURL(url); } else { var pp = document.createElement("a"); pp.setAttribute( "href", "data:text/plain;charset=utf-8," + encodeURIComponent(fileContents) ); pp.setAttribute("download", fileName); pp.onclick = document.body.removeChild(event.target); pp.click(); } }; saveBlobAsFile("test", "123");
Was tested with 7.3.3635.7 Win 11.
Check the code an embed it into your code.
PS: I could send you a zip file with a example extension from Vivaldi tester team where this download works.
@DoctorG in default_popup window this code is not working
{ "manifest_version": 3, "action": { "default_popup": "index.html", "default_title": "Настройки VK Tools" }, "name": "VK Tools - улучшение ВКонтакте", "version": "5.8.2", "icons": { "128": "assets/icon128.png", "16": "assets/icon16.png", "24": "assets/icon24.png", "300": "assets/icon300.png", "32": "assets/icon32.png", "36": "assets/icon36.png", "48": "assets/icon48.png" }, "description": "Расширение, делающее времяпрепровождение в VK удобнее и приятнее!", "host_permissions": [ "*://vk.com/*", "*://vk.ru/*", "*://oauth.vk.com/*", "*://vkvideo.ru/*", "*://*.vk.com/*" ], "permissions": [ "browsingData", "unlimitedStorage", "storage", "activeTab", "commands", "declarativeNetRequest" ], "declarative_net_request": { "rule_resources": [ { "id": "ads_request", "enabled": true, "path": "ads_rules/ads.json" } ] }, "commands": { "reload-extension": { "suggested_key": { "default": "Alt+Shift+R", "mac": "Command+M" }, "description": "Reload extension button" } }, "background": { "service_worker": "src/sw.js" }, "content_scripts": [ { "matches": [ "*://vk.com/*","*://vk.ru/*","*://oauth.vk.com/*","*://vkvideo.ru/*","*://*.vk.com/*" ], "js": [ "src/content_script.js" ], "run_at": "document_start" } ], "web_accessible_resources": [ { "resources": [ "src/main.js" ], "matches": [ "*://vk.com/*","*://vk.ru/*","*://oauth.vk.com/*","*://vkvideo.ru/*","*://*.vk.com/*" ] } ] }
@wd1 And why are you no able to debug the extension code?
My previous code proves that download in a extension popup works.
It is no my job to fix russian guys extensions.
@DoctorGTesting Are you seriously that dumb or are you pretending to be. I'm debugging the code and at the moment of the click everything breaks, or rather nothing is downloaded, that is, a blob is created but not downloaded specifically to default_popup, and this is clearly a vivaldi bug because everything is fine in other chromium browsers
it's vivaldi bug not
I feel with you, having so much pain to use extension in Vivaldi. But it is not my job to fix it. Ask the author of extension to do this.
Well, that means that i need to tell you: Help yourself!
