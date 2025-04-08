Synchronization problem
I love this browser very much, I've been using it for five years and since it came out on android, but unfortunately I'm tired of the syncing problems and I'm thinking of changing browsers....
I deleted my profile that I had for five years, uninstalled the browser, created a new profile and almost every time I start the browser it keeps logging me out of my account and I have to log in EVERY time, which is very tiring. I have made remember password on windows and on my phone.
I have checked other browsers and this synchronization problem does not occur.
Is this a bug and will it be fixed?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ROLAND93 Check in Settings → General if you Start-Up with Last Session.
Check in Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global Permissions → Cookies if you Allow them.
@DoctorG I have Start with home page checked.
I have cookies set to allow.