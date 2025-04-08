Make workspaces vertical
I was using Zen browser, which was quite easy to modify with custom CSS. Can someone help me with Vivaldi to modify the workspaces as I did in Zen?
Left side, vertically aligned, all of them.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@DRYN You want to make the windows panel look like that?
@luetage In Vivaldi, workspaces currently appear in a popup at the top of the sidebar. My goal is to remove this part and make the popup content continuously visible vertically next to the tabs, so I can switch easily. The current solution is very slow when working with 7-8 projects simultaneously. In the previous image, the colorful bars on the left are the workspaces; I would like to implement something similar in Vivaldi.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@DRYN The workspaces menu popup is only created when you press the button, it doesn’t exist in the UI beforehand. I think it would be easier to try and mod the windows panel.