Can workstations have their own defined speed dials ? Creating my work station shows the same Speed dials I have on other workstations .... Kinda defeats the workstation principle unless I am not understanding the concept. So it seems I need some help. Anyone able to assist me please ?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@iDigit Do you mean Workspaces? Each workspace can have different tabs. But not different Speed Dials.
@DoctorG This is what I am discovering, so what is the purpose of workspaces then ? Surely the workspace is to separate activities so that each space is dedicated to a specific function. If I create entertainement workspace and populate it with speed dials for Youtube, Facebook, streaming sites etc whilst a "Finance" workspace will have my bank and accounts speed dials ? But I am finding that regardless what workspace I create, all have the same speed dials.