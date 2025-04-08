Adjusting item numbers in URL drop down / More adblock compatiblity work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3658.3
In today’s snapshot, we provide a setting to adjust the number of items in URL dropdown and continu chipping away at improved ad blocker rule capatiblity.
More adblock compatiblity work
Interesting, i will test.
@DoctorG It's just little bits here are there but things are at least going in the right direction.
I don't know why the maximum is limited to 20 but it's still better than 12
supermurs Supporters
Very interesting to see how to adblock develops, thanks for the update guys!
Pesala Ambassador
The update destroyed the transparency on my speed dial thumbnails. My custom images all have a transparent background, and I use this CSS too. What changed to break this?
/*Transparent Speed Dial Thumbnails*/ .speeddial .dial { background-color: transparent !important; box-shadow: none;}
You guys should add an option for "recently visited" in the address bar priority list.
NotRuarioNoSiree
@iAN-CooG Ha, that is what you think
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@NotRuarioNoSiree Doesn't work
What am I missing?
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
@pesala: We changed some class names on the markup to simplify and make maintenance easier. Updating the selector to
.SpeedDials .SpeedDialshould restore the transparency.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala said in Adjusting item numbers in URL drop down / More adblock compatiblity work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3658.3:
The update destroyed the transparency on my speed dial thumbnails.
They changed the selector, I had to change it to:
.SpeedDial .thumbnail-image
@Pathduck LOL. Previous poster had not added a joke smilie.
I do not want Leet items. The dropdown would kill my monitor case at bottom and URLs will fall down on my office desk. What a mess. Imagine my cat would chase and eat these poor little Urrrls.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG Well, turns out it actually does work:
Look at that insane scrollbar:
In Preferences:
"dropdown_size": 1337,
Basically, hacking the HTML will allow changing the amount returned
Obviously not a good idea with so many returned results, I notice a big lag when searching the first letters...
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Adjusting item numbers in URL drop down / More adblock compatiblity work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3658.3:
Well, turns out it actually does work:
Look at that insane scrollbar:
:-o
I think 15 is enough!
Pesala Ambassador
sedative29rus
Improved compatiblity with ad block rules (VB-115878)
Is there a list of supported rule types somewhere?
-
@sedative29rus Some rulese are tested and listed at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78622/improve-adblock-syntax-security-and-show-invalid-unsupported-filters
-
barbudo2005
This is not how it works. This scheme is of no use to anyone.
What is needed is to be informed of new lists that uBO or Adguard use that can be incorporated into the adblocker.
-
burnout426
It didn't start in this build, but with a cold start of Vivaldi on Windows 11 23H2, before Vivaldi opens, I get a full black screen (or at least black, maximized window) with a decent-sized, white rectangle in the middle of it for a few seconds. With a warm start, I only see that for a split second or not at all. I'm pretty sure it started when the splash screen was added. The actual "Made with love in Europe" page still shows after that though.