What's logic behind Top sites feature?
According to my long-term observation, it displays not only the pages visited by the mobile browser, but also by the desktop browser. But I visit completely different sites in my desktop browser than I do on mobile, so I don't want to see the top sites from my desktop browser(s).
jane.n Vivaldi Team
AFAIK, Top Sites themselves are not synced, but your browsing history is and that can affect which websites populate the Top Sites list.
You could consider disabling History sync if your browsing habits don't overlap on mobile and desktop.