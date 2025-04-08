@fabiobeoni Which Vivaldi version?

Which Linux and Desktop environment?

X11 or Wayland?

Deb or Flatpak or Snap package?

Never saw this in Private Window.

The dead bird icon shows up when Tab crashes.

Is your GPU driver up to date? Having two GPUs (internal and extra card)?

Do you start Vivaldi with special command line options?

Do you have special settings in vivaldi://flags ?