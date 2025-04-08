Gray screen and black document icon visiting some sites
Visiting some well known web sites like LinkedIn I get this gray page. What's that?
I'am on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Thanks.
@fabiobeoni Which Vivaldi version?
Which Linux and Desktop environment?
X11 or Wayland?
Deb or Flatpak or Snap package?
Never saw this in Private Window.
The dead bird icon shows up when Tab crashes.
Is your GPU driver up to date? Having two GPUs (internal and extra card)?
Do you start Vivaldi with special command line options?
Do you have special settings in vivaldi://flags ?
Does it happen in a test profile? when you start in shell
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/TESTVIV &
Vivaldi About:
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision e0466195268aad4e277ebc1166bdcc881ed724f6 OS Linux JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21
- Ubuntu 24.04.2 LTS on Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
- X11
- Snap
- Integrated RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB GPU
- No command line options
- vivaldi://flags:, yes... to open urls with dedicated PWA when available
I tried with test profile as suggested... yes I got the same problem. That's the output:
screevo@tkpad:~$ vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/TESTVIV & [1] 15277 screevo@tkpad:~$ [15277:15277:0408/114121.880448:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /tmp/TESTVIV/search_engines.json [15277:15277:0408/114121.881346:ERROR:search_engines_managers_factory.cc(77)] File can't be read: /tmp/TESTVIV/search_engines_prompt.json [15323:15331:0408/114138.892246:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(877)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -201 [15277:15298:0408/114144.072305:ERROR:capture_page.cc(61)] no data from the renderer process [15277:15299:0408/114144.072305:ERROR:capture_page.cc(61)] no data from the renderer process [15277:15277:0408/114144.072514:ERROR:capture_page.cc(404)] WebContents was destroyed before the renderer replied [15277:15277:0408/114144.072522:ERROR:thumbnails_api.cc(280)] Failed to capture https://www.linkedin.com/ [15277:15277:0408/114144.072538:ERROR:capture_page.cc(404)] WebContents was destroyed before the renderer replied [15277:15277:0408/114144.072541:ERROR:thumbnails_api.cc(280)] Failed to capture https://www.linkedin.com/
I get no such crash on Ubuntu24 LTS with Vivaldi installed by Deb or Snap package from vivaldi.com.
@fabiobeoni Just for a test, does this work?
vivaldi --disable-gpu &
This post is deleted!
@DoctorG tested right now.. unfortunately it does not work.
I combined the two options, disable gpu and start with test empty profile:
screevo@tkpad:~$ vivaldi --disable-gpu --user-data-dir=/tmp/TESTVIV & [1] 19934 screevo@tkpad:~$ [19975:19975:0408/121649.306111:ERROR:gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc(1094)] [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0D01200A4240000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [19975:19975:0408/121649.320099:ERROR:gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc(1094)] [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A070D400A4240000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [19975:19975:0408/121649.324881:ERROR:gl_utils.cc(431)] [.WebGL-0x378401507100]GL Driver Message (OpenGL, Performance, GL_CLOSE_PATH_NV, High): GPU stall due to ReadPixels [19975:19975:0408/121649.340581:ERROR:gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc(1094)] [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0A0D400A4240000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [19978:19984:0408/121649.821732:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(877)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -201
@DoctorG another try after updating system's Certificate Authorities, I combined the two options, disable gpu and start with test empty profile...
screevo@tkpad:~$ [29575:29575:0408/122128.121297:ERROR:gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc(1094)] [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0D0120014220000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [29575:29575:0408/122128.127068:ERROR:gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc(1094)] [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0B0D50014220000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [29575:29575:0408/122128.149981:ERROR:gl_utils.cc(431)] [.WebGL-0x8b401593100]GL Driver Message (OpenGL, Performance, GL_CLOSE_PATH_NV, High): GPU stall due to ReadPixels [29575:29575:0408/122128.166139:ERROR:gles2_cmd_decoder_passthrough.cc(1094)] [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:A0E0D50014220000]Automatic fallback to software WebGL has been deprecated. Please use the --enable-unsafe-swiftshader flag to opt in to lower security guarantees for trusted content. [29576:29581:0408/122128.766779:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(877)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -201 [29532:29553:0408/122135.706125:ERROR:capture_page.cc(61)] no data from the renderer process [29532:29532:0408/122135.706297:ERROR:capture_page.cc(404)] WebContents was destroyed before the renderer replied [29532:29532:0408/122135.706304:ERROR:thumbnails_api.cc(280)] Failed to capture https://www.linkedin.com/
@fabiobeoni I just curious if deb package from vivaldi.com can be installed and runs.
Actually I have the .deb installed, not the snap. Sorry.
-rw-rw-r-- 1 me me 124788216 apr 5 15:06 vivaldi-stable_7.3.3635.7-1_amd64.deb
@fabiobeoni Something is broken on your Ubunti, i fear. Try:
sudo apt -f install
sudo apt upgrade
sudo apt install --reinstall vivaldi-stable
@fabiobeoni Can you please check if you have installed the dependand packages?
est@ute:~$ apt-cache depends vivaldi-stable vivaldi-stable PreDepends: dpkg dpkg:i386 Depends: ca-certificates Depends: fonts-liberation Depends: <libasound2> libasound2t64 Depends: <libatk-bridge2.0-0> libatk-bridge2.0-0t64 Depends: <libatk1.0-0> libatk1.0-0t64 Depends: <libatspi2.0-0> libatspi2.0-0t64 Depends: libc6 Depends: libcairo2 Depends: <libcups2> libcups2t64 |Depends: <libcurl3-gnutls> libcurl3t64-gnutls |Depends: <libcurl3-nss> |Depends: <libcurl4> libcurl4t64 Depends: <libcurl3> Depends: libdbus-1-3 Depends: libexpat1 Depends: libgbm1 Depends: libglib2.0-0 libglib2.0-0t64 |Depends: libgtk-3-0 libgtk-3-0t64 Depends: libgtk-4-1 Depends: libnspr4 Depends: libnss3 Depends: libpango-1.0-0 Depends: libudev1 Depends: libvulkan1 Depends: libx11-6 Depends: libxcb1 Depends: libxcomposite1 Depends: libxdamage1 Depends: libxext6 Depends: libxfixes3 Depends: libxkbcommon0 Depends: libxrandr2 Depends: wget wget:i386 Depends: xdg-utils
@fabiobeoni Is the GPU driver from NVidia webpage?
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/details/242273/
Or which is used?
@DoctorG thanks for checking with me so long...
My driver is the nvidia one, v 550 (tested from Lenovo, since my PC comes with Ubuntu installed by default from Lenovo).
I am going to try running Ubuntu from the USB... so to test clean install of both Ubuntu and Vivaldi.
Let's see
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
Run it and when it crashes look for crash reports from today like so
find "${XDG_CONFIG_HOME:-$HOME/.config}/vivaldi/Crash Reports" "/tmp/TESTVIV/Crash Reports" -type f -name '*.dmp' -exec ls -l {} \;
Then go to https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ and log a bug report and attach the crash. You can ping us here with the bug number and we can look at it.