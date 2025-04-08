Hello everyone,

using Vivaldi since a few weeks and really impressed I decided to dive deeper and opened an account and wanted to set up 2FA with my Nitrokey 3A.

However, it didnt work, here are my steps:

1 click "anable 2fa"

2 click "security key"

3 click "add a new key"

4 click "usb security key"

5 touching the key as instructed

i get sent back to where i was in step 2

Apologies if thats not the right place to post this issue, just starting with everything

Linux Mint 22.1 / Nitrokey 3A NFC