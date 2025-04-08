Unsolved Hi and Nitrokey Question
PeterMyoku
Hello everyone,
using Vivaldi since a few weeks and really impressed I decided to dive deeper and opened an account and wanted to set up 2FA with my Nitrokey 3A.
However, it didnt work, here are my steps:
1 click "anable 2fa"
2 click "security key"
3 click "add a new key"
4 click "usb security key"
5 touching the key as instructed
i get sent back to where i was in step 2
Apologies if thats not the right place to post this issue, just starting with everything
Linux Mint 22.1 / Nitrokey 3A NFC
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@PeterMyoku Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@PeterMyoku Nitrokey with newer FIDO2 is not supported at this time by mail server.
A internal fix was tested last year by me and it worked, but the fix is not yet released for server auth.