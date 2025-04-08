Amazon logo on vivaldi search bar
BristolPete
I do like the Vivaldi search bar, but I'm really irritated by the Amazon logo that keeps appearing when I type. It doesn't seem to do anything; I can't click on it (right or left click). It seems to be nothing more than advertising.
Is there a way to turn this off or get rid of it?
I've been through the browser in settings, but can't find anything I recognise as responsible for this?
Thanks
@BristolPete As far as I can see, the logo of the active search engine appears there.
Have you set up amazon as the search engine?
Did you checked
Keep last selected search enginein the search settings? If yes, your search before most probably was an amazon search...
BristolPete2
@Dancer18 good shout, but no amazon isn't my search engine, and no it wasn't my last search.
It's weird because it only happens on the start screen, once I've go a search started it doesn't show.
I think it's Vivalidi pushing aware at me, which is against their ethos.
It's a tiny thing but it does annoy me. A definite minus on Vivaldi as my browser of choice. It's only Judy hanging on at the moment.
@BristolPete2 said in Amazon logo on vivaldi search bar:
I think it's Vivalidi pushing aware at me
That's just a guess for now. If it were true, it would have to be the case with other users as well. I have never come across this phenomenon before.
The only advertising allowed by Vivaldi consists of various Speeddial thumbnails, which are used to fund Vivaldi, but can be deleted at any time. I recommend writing a bug report to take the matter further.
BristolPete
@BristolPete2 Thanks I will do that.