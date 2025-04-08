I have multiple profiles on Vivaldi. Sometimes, my colleague sends me a link, and sometimes my wife messages me a link.

But when I click a link, Vivaldi doesn't ask me which profile I want to open the link in. This gets very frustrating.

Or a more severe use case:

On profile 1: I visit slack's website and try to integrate GitHub with it. The website sends me a verification email before allowing me to integrate GitHub with it. While waiting for the email, I go on Profile 2 and browse the web. I receive the email on my desktop email client and open it. Vivaldi opens it in Profile 2. Now my GitHub account on Profile 2 is integrated with my slack account on Profile 1!

Idk if slack and GitHub operate like this, but I just wanted to give a example because I can't remember my specific use case when something similar almost happened.

Choosing a profile when opening an outside links is very important. Vivaldi users may continue through a website thinking they're on another Profile!