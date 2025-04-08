Choose profile when clicking a link outside Vivaldi
-
YousefShanawany
I have multiple profiles on Vivaldi. Sometimes, my colleague sends me a link, and sometimes my wife messages me a link.
But when I click a link, Vivaldi doesn't ask me which profile I want to open the link in. This gets very frustrating.
Or a more severe use case:
- On profile 1: I visit slack's website and try to integrate GitHub with it.
- The website sends me a verification email before allowing me to integrate GitHub with it.
- While waiting for the email, I go on Profile 2 and browse the web.
- I receive the email on my desktop email client and open it.
- Vivaldi opens it in Profile 2.
- Now my GitHub account on Profile 2 is integrated with my slack account on Profile 1!
Idk if slack and GitHub operate like this, but I just wanted to give a example because I can't remember my specific use case when something similar almost happened.
Choosing a profile when opening an outside links is very important. Vivaldi users may continue through a website thinking they're on another Profile!