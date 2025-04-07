The UI comes up, 1 tab loads, then the interface would lockup except for tab clicking. Tabs that I switch to never load and the first tab stops responding. The shift-escape, shortcut and the close window button also do not work, menus are unresponsive and don't render/drop down. If I wait about 10 minutes it will become responsive and work correctly. Quitting and re-starting has the same behaviour each time.

I had a backup of my profile folder and restored to 7.1.x and there were no problems. It starts up with almost no delay.

After experimenting to narrow down the problem today, it turned out to be the history files are the cuplrit. If I delete them, 7.2/7.3 will start up with no problems.

My old history file is about 850M. I tested it using sqlite3 "PRAGMA integrity_check" and it checks ok.

It would be nice if this gets fixed so I can get my history back.