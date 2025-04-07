Not sure Desktop is the right category, but I did not find category specifically for sync.

I like the recently restored functionality to send a tab to a device in principle but in practice it is cumbersome:

It needs notifications to be enabled on phones (android) and cloud icon needs to be checked in settings to be displayed for it to work It requires you to confirm that you receive the tab. As you heve presumably sent it yourself, I do not get this at all. You can only send one tab at a time.

So my usecase, ie. being on a desktop, having several tabs open, needing to leave and wanting to pick up on the tabs from my phone is cumbersome.

How I think it should work:

A, Ideally, I could select as many tabs as I want to be sent to a device.

B. The tabs would open automatically in a device. If there were multiple, probably in a stack, but this is not that important at all. No relying on optional if default icon on desktop/allowed notifications on mobile (it would be ok if the tabs only sync when vivaldi sync when the phone is waken from sleep and Vivaldi is launched).

C. If this worked reliably, it would be awesome if optionally I could set for the sent tabs to be automatically closed on the sending device.

These improvements would make this feature absolutely awesome. An of now I am using the window panel on the desktop and the cloud icon on the phone (which is also one tab per click, that is already requested here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96390/enable-multiselect-on-android-in-sync-to-be-able-to-open-multiple-tabs-from-other-device-at-once?_=1744067442160 )