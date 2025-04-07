Hello Vivaldi community. I am writing this to ask that the Vivaldi developers make some changes to the built in ad-blocker that would eliminate my need to use uBlock origin. I do not use the built in ad-blocker because it breaks many sites, including Youtube and Canvas.

I ask that the following changes be made to improve speed, efficiency and remove confusion:

Change the preinstalled filter lists to that of uBlock Origin because the filter lists preinstalled with uBlock origin work better than those preinstalled with Vivaldi. Unify the check-boxes used to select the filter lists that will be enabled so that it presents a unified list instead of a separate list for advertisements and trackers and replace the button with a simple on off switch instead of the current separate settings for tracker and ad blocking. perhaps change the ad blocking engine and algorithm to that which is used by uBlock origin, although this is less necessary than changing the filter lists.

PS: moderators, please move my post to the desktop feature requests section because this post belongs there and it wont let me post there, discourse tells me that I need a tag, even if I selected desktop feature requests.