JoeBecomeTheSun
Hello Vivaldi community. I am writing this to ask that the Vivaldi developers make some changes to the built in ad-blocker that would eliminate my need to use uBlock origin. I do not use the built in ad-blocker because it breaks many sites, including Youtube and Canvas.
I ask that the following changes be made to improve speed, efficiency and remove confusion:
- Change the preinstalled filter lists to that of uBlock Origin because the filter lists preinstalled with uBlock origin work better than those preinstalled with Vivaldi.
- Unify the check-boxes used to select the filter lists that will be enabled so that it presents a unified list instead of a separate list for advertisements and trackers and replace the button with a simple on off switch instead of the current separate settings for tracker and ad blocking.
- perhaps change the ad blocking engine and algorithm to that which is used by uBlock origin, although this is less necessary than changing the filter lists.
PS: moderators, please move my post to the desktop feature requests section because this post belongs there and it wont let me post there, discourse tells me that I need a tag, even if I selected desktop feature requests.
barbudo2005
What!!
It damages you in something the use of uBO to want to change it? Or do you think it uses less CPU? Or do you think it is "contaminated"?
JoeBecomeTheSun
I would rather use the built in adblocker. I do not because the current Vivaldi filter list curation breaks the websites that I use while the filter lists in unlock origin do not, so I use unlock origin. All I want here is to include the same filter lists that ublock origin uses and to make the built in adblocker less confusing.
@JoeBecomeTheSun Obviously never clicked on the "Manage sources" button at the bottom of the tracker and ad blocking section. You can change the lists it uses or even add your own. Mind you, not sure uBO has a list in the same format, so some work may be in order ...
Not all the ubO filters works well with the native blocker (with is more compatibile with ABP ruleset)
This will break my flow. I mean, with two sections you can keep the aggressive lists under adblocker and the more relaxed in the tracker section.
It only have to enhance ruleset compatiblity imho
sjudenim Supporters
You can add all the same lists. By default Vivaldi is using the same Easy Lists (though Vivaldi doesn't block as much).
The one that Vivaldi has the Ublock doesn't is DuckDuck Tracker, that one can be a little too aggressive and is likely the culprit for your broken sites. Try deselecting that one